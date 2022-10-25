First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Trading 0.1% Higher

First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.68 and last traded at $26.68. 2,831 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 11,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.66.

First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.12.

First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICS. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $580,000.

