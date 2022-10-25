First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Trading 0.1% Higher

First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.68 and last traded at $26.68. 2,831 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 11,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.66.
First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.12.
First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.
Institutional Trading of First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF
