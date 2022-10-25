First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNMC) Trading Up 1.1%

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNMC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.71 and last traded at $25.71. Approximately 1,201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 5,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.82.

