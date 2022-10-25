First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBT) Trading 0.1% Higher

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.85 and last traded at $34.70. 18,962 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 29,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.65.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.95.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.