First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:CIBR) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:CIBR – Get Rating) were up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.86 and last traded at $39.75. Approximately 390,230 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,004,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.65.
First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.75.
