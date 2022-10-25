First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDIV) Stock Price Up 0.9%

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDIV – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.14 and last traded at $46.00. Approximately 97,181 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 136,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.57.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.47.
