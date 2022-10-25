First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CARZ) Shares Down 1.1%

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CARZ – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.91 and last traded at $40.61. 2,869 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 10,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.05.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.52.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ)
- Is Lithium Stock Albemarle A Buy Before Next Week’s Q3 Report?
- Gassed Up: Can Cheniere Energy Keep Climbing?
- Can American Airlines Stock Maintain Altitude?
- New Name SLB’s Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
- Insiders And Institutions Put A Bottom In Dave & Buster’s
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.