First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:SDVY) Shares Up 1.2%

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:SDVY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.84 and last traded at $24.76. 159,740 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 301,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.48.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.57.
