FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Purchases 207 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,541 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,181,000 after acquiring an additional 54,989 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,794,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $149.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 306,087 shares of company stock valued at $47,252,854. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

