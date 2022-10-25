FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:SKOR) Trading 0% Higher

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:SKOR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.06 and last traded at $44.99. 23,334 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 30,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.97.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.46.
