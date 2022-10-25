Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $5.62. Approximately 351 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

FLGZY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Flughafen Zürich from CHF 150 to CHF 155 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.34.

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.

