FMC (FMC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect FMC to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect FMC to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FMC Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $115.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.71 and a 200-day moving average of $114.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80. FMC has a twelve month low of $90.44 and a twelve month high of $140.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

FMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the first quarter worth $289,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in FMC during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in FMC during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in FMC during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

