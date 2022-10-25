Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH) Shares Down 0.5%

Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.14 and last traded at $23.14. Approximately 692 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.26.

Formidable ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formidable ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Formidable ETF stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 986,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,828 shares during the period. Formidable ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned approximately 89.67% of Formidable ETF worth $25,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Formidable ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formidable ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.