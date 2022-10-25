Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) Trading Down 0.1%

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98. Approximately 252,507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 237% from the average daily volume of 74,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,389,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 123,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 66,913 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 44,061 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 30.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 76,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 17,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth about $113,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

