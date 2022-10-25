Foster Group Inc. Acquires 5,460 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,625.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,668 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 32 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $119.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 107.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.74 and its 200-day moving average is $123.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $214.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.35.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at $12,750,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at $12,750,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

