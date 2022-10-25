FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition (OTCMKTS:FOXWU) Shares Down 1%

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOXWU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.18 and last traded at $10.18. 5,010 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 3,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.
FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOXWU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
About FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition
FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant business. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business in the biotechnology and/or telemedicine sector of the healthcare industry in North America.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition (FOXWU)
- Is Lithium Stock Albemarle A Buy Before Next Week’s Q3 Report?
- Gassed Up: Can Cheniere Energy Keep Climbing?
- Can American Airlines Stock Maintain Altitude?
- New Name SLB’s Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
- Insiders And Institutions Put A Bottom In Dave & Buster’s
Receive News & Ratings for FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.