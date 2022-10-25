FPX Nickel (CVE:FPX) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of FPX Nickel Corp. (CVE:FPX – Get Rating) rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 111,138 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 147,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of FPX Nickel from C$1.34 to C$1.14 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.53. The firm has a market cap of C$75.64 million and a PE ratio of -18.42. The company has a current ratio of 15.31, a quick ratio of 15.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

FPX Nickel Corp., a junior nickel mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for awaruite, a nickel-iron alloy. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Decar project that includes 62 mineral claims covering an area of 245 square kilometers located in central British Columbia.

