Freshlocal Solutions (TSE:LOCL) Trading Down 45.9%

Freshlocal Solutions Inc. (TSE:LOCL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 45.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 479,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 790% from the average session volume of 53,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Freshlocal Solutions Stock Down 45.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.25 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22.

About Freshlocal Solutions

Freshlocal Solutions Inc provides end-to-end grocery e-commerce solutions. The company operates Food-X Technologies, an end-to-end SaaS-based eGrocery Management Solution, which is designed to meet the needs of large and small grocery retailers. It also engages in the eGrocery business that delivers fresh, local, and organic produce and groceries.

