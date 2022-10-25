Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics Price Performance

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $29,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 309,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,683,827.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 662 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $27,400.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,094.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $29,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 309,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,683,827.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FLGT opened at $37.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.51. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.66 and a 1-year high of $109.55.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 42.41%. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

Recommended Stories

