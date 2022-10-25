Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) Shares Down 6.6%

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) dropped 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.55. Approximately 130,265 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 69,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fusion Fuel Green in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.12.
Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.
