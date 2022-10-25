Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) Shares Down 6.6%

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) dropped 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.55. Approximately 130,265 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 69,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fusion Fuel Green in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTOO. Mak Capital One LLC boosted its stake in Fusion Fuel Green by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 2,071,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after purchasing an additional 49,276 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 12.8% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its position in Fusion Fuel Green by 35.2% during the second quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Fusion Fuel Green during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

