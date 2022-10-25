Future Health ESG (NASDAQ:FHLTU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLTU – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.06 and last traded at $10.06. Approximately 250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 7,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Future Health ESG Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Future Health ESG stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLTU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Future Health ESG Company Profile

Future Health ESG Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination opportunity in the smart health technology sector.

