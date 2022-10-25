Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.22 and last traded at $5.13. 106,945 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 234,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Galaxy Digital in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Galaxy Digital Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30.

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot, derivate, and financing liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies and other digital assets; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

Further Reading

