Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$7.17 and last traded at C$7.02. Approximately 451,908 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 900,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.00.

Galaxy Digital Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.19. The firm has a market cap of C$765.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Damien Richard Paul Vanderwilt sold 82,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total value of C$507,754.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,800 shares in the company, valued at C$844,011.22.

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot, derivate, and financing liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies and other digital assets; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

