GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Stock Position Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GATX in the first quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in GATX during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GATX during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in GATX by 311.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in GATX during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GATX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GATX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:GATX opened at $95.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $84.96 and a 1-year high of $127.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.85%.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

