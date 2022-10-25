General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Insider Acquires $12,440.00 in Stock

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) insider Anang K. Majmudar acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $12,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

General American Investors Stock Performance

Shares of General American Investors stock opened at $35.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.11. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.23 and a twelve month high of $46.75.

Get General American Investors alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 636,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 46,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of General American Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.