Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Generation Hemp Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.39.

Get Generation Hemp alerts:

Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Generation Hemp had a negative return on equity of 15,656.36% and a negative net margin of 1,191.09%. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter.

Generation Hemp Company Profile

Generation Hemp, Inc provide post-harvest and midstream services to growers by drying, processing, cleaning, and stripping harvested hemp directly from the field and wetbaled. It also owns and leases industrial warehouse in Denver. Generation Hemp, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Hemp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Hemp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.