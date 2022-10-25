Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.44.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Institutional Trading of Gildan Activewear

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the first quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 100.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 36.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the second quarter valued at $145,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $31.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.54 and its 200-day moving average is $30.61. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $895.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.62 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 32.51%. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 19.65%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

