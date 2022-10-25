Global Diversified Marketing Group (OTCMKTS:GDMK) Trading 16.1% Higher

Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDMK – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 16.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 1,575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 4,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18.

Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc, a multi-line consumer packaged goods company, manufactures, markets, and distributes food and snack products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers Italian wafers, French madeleines, Italian croissants, macaron cookies, wafer pralines, and other wholesome snacks.

