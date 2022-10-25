Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:BUG) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:BUG – Get Rating) fell 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.56 and last traded at $24.04. 191,801 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 347,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.13.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.45.
