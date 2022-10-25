Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NYSEARCA:CATH) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NYSEARCA:CATH – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.37 and last traded at $46.25. 32,804 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 46,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.67.
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.62.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH)
- Is Lithium Stock Albemarle A Buy Before Next Week’s Q3 Report?
- Gassed Up: Can Cheniere Energy Keep Climbing?
- Can American Airlines Stock Maintain Altitude?
- New Name SLB’s Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
- Insiders And Institutions Put A Bottom In Dave & Buster’s
Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.