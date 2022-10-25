Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NYSEARCA:CATH) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NYSEARCA:CATH – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.37 and last traded at $46.25. 32,804 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 46,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.67.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.62.

