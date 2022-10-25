Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Holdings Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 193.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 12.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $178.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 59.14 and a beta of 1.46. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $158.86 and a 52 week high of $354.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.90.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Globant had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $291.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $248.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $303.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.13.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

