Glynn Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,900.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,080 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 35,226 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.8% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,149.9% during the second quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 59,982 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,371,000 after buying an additional 57,316 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,912.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 15,585 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3,436.0% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,934.5% during the second quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,947.3% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,329 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 37,408 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $119.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.74 and a 200 day moving average of $123.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 107.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.35.

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

