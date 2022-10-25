Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI) Trading 3% Higher

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Rating) traded up 3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.76. 12,862 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 42,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Golden Matrix Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14.

Get Golden Matrix Group alerts:

Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Matrix Group

About Golden Matrix Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMGI. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Matrix Group in the first quarter worth about $357,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Golden Matrix Group during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Golden Matrix Group during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region and Europe. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Matrix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Matrix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.