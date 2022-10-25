Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI) Trading 3% Higher

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Rating) traded up 3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.76. 12,862 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 42,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14.
Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter.
Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region and Europe. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.
