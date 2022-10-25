Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Trading 2.6% Higher

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.99. 25,985 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 231,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.
Graybug Vision Stock Up 2.6 %
The firm has a market cap of $21.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98.
Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). As a group, analysts predict that Graybug Vision, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Graybug Vision
Graybug Vision Company Profile
Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.
