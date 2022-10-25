Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Trading 2.6% Higher

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.99. 25,985 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 231,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Graybug Vision Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $21.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). As a group, analysts predict that Graybug Vision, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graybug Vision by 221.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24,341 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Graybug Vision by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 455,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 23,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision during the first quarter worth about $740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

