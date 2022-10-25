Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Trading Up 6%

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Get Rating) shares were up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.07 and last traded at $9.02. Approximately 2,669,941 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 3,916,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Up 6.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.39.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.