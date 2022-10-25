Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) Stock Price Up 4%

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as 1.83 and last traded at 1.83. Approximately 3,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 16,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.76.
The company’s fifty day moving average is 1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is 1.60.
Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB. de C.V. provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company offers mortgage, automotive, SME, and personal credits; accounts and investment products; credit cards; and car, lifetime, medical expenses, damage, and other insurance products.
