Guggenheim Cuts FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target to $34.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

FE has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.44.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $36.88 on Monday. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day moving average is $40.41. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FE. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 126.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

