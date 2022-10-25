Guggenheim Cuts Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $69.00

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Guggenheim from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Southern from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Argus raised their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group upgraded Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Up 0.1 %

Southern stock opened at $64.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.50. Southern has a 12 month low of $60.71 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Southern will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,855 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Southern by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Southern by 207.0% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 12,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Southern by 8.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Southern by 14.2% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.