Guggenheim Lowers Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target to $97.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DUK. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.09.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $88.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.39. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The company has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.42.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $851,018. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Duke Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 46,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 217.1% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 25.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 49.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

