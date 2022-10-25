Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Shares Down 9.2%

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 9.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.63. Approximately 1,314 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 8,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Haier Smart Home from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th.
Haier Smart Home Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21.
Haier Smart Home Company Profile
Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, production, and sale of smart home appliances in Asia, Europe, the United States, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: China Smart Home Business, Overseas Home Appliance and Smart Home Business, and Other Business.
