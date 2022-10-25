Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Trading Up 1.4%

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 347,286 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,161,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $0.74. The company has a market cap of $60.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

In other news, CEO Michael Anthony Crawford purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,946,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,176.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 48.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 526.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $364,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 225.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 80,305 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 47,368 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 49,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

Further Reading

