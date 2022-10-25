Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.69.

Several research firms have weighed in on HAL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on Halliburton to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $34.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $20.77 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.15 and its 200 day moving average is $32.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Halliburton by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 64,690 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 32,881 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $372,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Halliburton by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,939 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 27,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

