Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

HOG has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $35.89 on Monday. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.48 and its 200 day moving average is $36.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.37%.

Insider Activity at Harley-Davidson

In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Rafeh Masood purchased 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $50,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,062.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter worth $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 120.8% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

