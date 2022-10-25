Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,929 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Harvard Bioscience were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 230.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 3.1% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 222,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 44.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 9.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 114,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bertrand Loy purchased 9,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.41 per share, with a total value of $31,682.31. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 399,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,809.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Bertrand Loy purchased 9,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.41 per share, with a total value of $31,682.31. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 399,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,809.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James W. Green purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $127,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,248,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,173,707.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 72,651 shares of company stock valued at $234,345 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBIO opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23. The company has a market capitalization of $95.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $29.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

HBIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

