Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 32.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 14.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 13.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 20.2% during the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,115,000 after buying an additional 186,692 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 9.8% during the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Price Performance

Hasbro stock opened at $65.61 on Tuesday. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $63.49 and a 52-week high of $105.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.10). Hasbro had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.96%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

