Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Hasbro by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS opened at $65.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.82. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $63.49 and a one year high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.91.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 93.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HAS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.09.

About Hasbro

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.