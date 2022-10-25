Hayward (HAYW) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Hayward (NYSE: HAYW):
- 10/18/2022 – Hayward was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.00.
- 10/14/2022 – Hayward was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.
- 10/13/2022 – Hayward had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – Hayward had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $10.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Hayward Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.95.
Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.21 million. Hayward had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hayward
Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.
