HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Given New $217.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $199.00 to $217.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

HCA has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $235.43.

HCA opened at $210.36 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The stock has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.95 and a 200-day moving average of $204.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 33.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 12.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 28.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.4% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.5% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

