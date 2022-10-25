HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Lowered to $239.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $249.00 to $239.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HCA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $235.43.

NYSE HCA opened at $210.36 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.94.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.57 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 633,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,430,000 after acquiring an additional 22,079 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

