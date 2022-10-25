HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Lowered to $220.00 at Stephens

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stephens from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $235.43.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA opened at $210.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.94. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

