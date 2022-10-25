HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Shares Up 3.3% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $204.40 and last traded at $203.09. 34,724 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,725,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.66.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.43.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 7.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.67.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.3% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.9% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.